Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster

Pet owners across the country could soon be required by law to get their cats microchipped.

The government is considering changing the law, with regulations already in place for dog owners, in order to help reunite lost or stolen pets with their families.

It comes as pet thefts during the coronavirus pandemic have soared.

ITV News speaks to vet Marc Abraham about what the changes could mean for cat owners, the arguments for and against, and why ministers are considering the move.