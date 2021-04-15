play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Two years ago this evening, Parisians and millions around the world watched in disbelief as one of civilisation's greatest constructions, the Notre Dame cathedral, burned.

Perhaps the most pulse-racing moment came when the flaming spire snapped, arced through the smoke filled Paris Spring sky and plunged downwards.

President Macron promised to rebuild. Two years on, the cathedral has been made safe. The restoration is yet to start.