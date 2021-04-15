Prince Philip's funeral ceremony will be one of the smallest events to mark a senior member of the British monarchy in living memory because of the Covid restrictions.

Just 30 people will be allowed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle - something which is likely to suit the Duke of Edinburgh, who never wanted a large affair.

The public have been told not to attend Windsor on the day, or any of the other Palaces in the days leading up to the funeral, and only the Royal Family will be in attendance at St George's Chapel.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at 3pm inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.Here's who will be attending:

The Queen

The Queen once described the duke as her ‘constant strength and guide’.

Prince Philip's eldest son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Philip's daughter Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence

Prince Philip's sons - Prince Andrew, Prince Edward - and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry

It is understood Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, had made every effort to join her husband but was not given clearance to travel by her doctor.

Eldest granddaughter of Prince Philip, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Edinburgh and Peter Phillips in the Royal Box during the Patron's Lunch in The Mall in 2016

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank

Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice, Eugenie and Philip at the Epsom Derby in 2012

Edward and Sophie's children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn

The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount Severn and the Earl of Wessex at the Christmas Day morning church service in Sandringham

The Earl of Snowdon

Also invited were the children of the Queen’s late sister Princess Margaret – the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David Chatto.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandria

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

The 67-year-old countess – Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne – will attend

Prince Donatus

Prince Donatus will be joined by fellow German relatives of the Duke, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

