Prince Philip: Who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh's Covid-restricted funeral?
Prince Philip's funeral ceremony will be one of the smallest events to mark a senior member of the British monarchy in living memory because of the Covid restrictions.
Just 30 people will be allowed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle - something which is likely to suit the Duke of Edinburgh, who never wanted a large affair.
The public have been told not to attend Windsor on the day, or any of the other Palaces in the days leading up to the funeral, and only the Royal Family will be in attendance at St George's Chapel.
The funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at 3pm inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.Here's who will be attending:
The Queen
Prince Philip's eldest son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Philip's daughter Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence
Prince Philip's sons - Prince Andrew, Prince Edward - and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex
Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry
It is understood Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, had made every effort to join her husband but was not given clearance to travel by her doctor.
Eldest granddaughter of Prince Philip, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall
Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo
Edward and Sophie's children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn
The Earl of Snowdon
Also invited were the children of the Queen’s late sister Princess Margaret – the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David Chatto.
Lady Sarah Chatto
Daniel Chatto
Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandria
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
The 67-year-old countess – Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne – will attend
Prince Donatus
Prince Donatus will be joined by fellow German relatives of the Duke, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.
