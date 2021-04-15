Pushbacks against lobbying and moonlighting civil servants lead an array of stories on the nation’s front pages.

Most front pages carry the newly-released family photo of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with their great-grandchildren, including the Daily Express, which bears the headline “Royals share the love”.

Metro publishes the same photo, but leads with a story on the Conservatives rejecting Labour calls for a Commons inquiry into lobbying.

The Daily Mail runs with the same theme, leading with an exclusive saying the Prime Minister has been lobbied by a Saudi prince.

And the i says there is even a lobbyist on the committee of the UK’s lobbying watchdog itself.

The Daily Telegraph runs the royal photo, above a lead story on a coming “crackdown” on civil servants taking second jobs in the wake of the Greensill row.

The Independent reports on the same Whitehall row, saying civil servants have been ordered to “come clean on second jobs”.

And The Times runs a similar civil service story, though its lead article looks ahead to predicted “six-hour airport waits for returning holidaymakers” due to Covid quarantine rules.

Elsewhere, the Government’s independent equality watchdog has warned a requirement for Covid passports may be unlawful, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror details job cuts at British Gas, a development the paper calls a “disgrace”.

The Financial Times leads on the listing of digital exchange Coinbase on the Nasdaq shares index.

And the Daily Star says Extinction Rebellion “crusties” have claimed some dairy products are racist.