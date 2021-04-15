play-icon Created with Sketch.

Helen shows off her new voice to ITV News Correspondent Sangeeta Kandola

A woman who lost her speech after developing motor neurone disease (MND) has managed to regain it - thanks to hit game show Tipping Point.

Helen Whitelaw, a retired secretary from Glasgow, appeared as a contestant on the ITV programme two years ago.

The following year, 76-year-old Helen was diagnosed with MND - a condition which causes weakness in the brain and nerves. As a result, she lost her voice.

This is where Tipping Point came in and voice banking company SpeakUnique used recordings of how Helen sounded on the show to create a synthetic voice she can control through a computer.

The team say its the first time they've used a game show to restore someone's voice.