Covid-19 cases are dropping across the UK, the latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures have revealed.

In all four nations, the number of positive tests, up to April 10, reached their lowest levels since autumn.

Around one in 480 people in private households in England had Covid-19 down from one in 340 the previous week.

Meanwhile in Wales, around one in 920 people was estimated to have had coronavirus – down from one in 800 in the week before and the lowest level since the week to September 10.

In Northern Ireland, the estimate was around one in 710 people, a drop from one in 300 in the previous week and the lowest since estimates began for the nation in October.

The estimate for Scotland was around one in 500, falling from one in 410 and again the lowest since estimates began for the nation in October.

When modelling the level of infection among different age groups in England, the ONS said rates have decreased in most groups except secondary school children (school years 7 to 11) and people aged 50 to 69, where the trend is uncertain.

Furthermore, the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England is between 0.7 and 1, according to the latest Government figures. Last week, the figure was between 0.8 and 1.

An ONS spokesperson said: “It is encouraging that across the UK we have seen a decrease in the percentage of people testing positive in the latest time period, with rates now similar to what we saw in early September last year.

“Across England there was a mixed picture. Whilst we saw decreases in some regions the majority of regions’ trends remain uncertain, underlining the continuing need for caution.

“As restrictions are lifted we will continue to closely monitor their impact on infection rates.”