A gunman has killed eight people and himself in a deadly shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, police have said.

Several others were injured when the shooter opened fire at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

At least four people have been taken to hospital, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.

The identity of the shooter remains unknown, with Cook saying it was too early to tell whether the gunman was an employee for the delivery firm.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of gunfire after 11pm, with police arriving to an active shooter at the scene. The gunman later killed himself.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident,” Cook said.

Footage from outside the FedEx warehouse where eight people were shot dead

A spokesman for FedEx said they were working with authorities.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.