This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

This week, Nina is joined by rock and roll legend Mick Fleetwood - co-founder and drummer of Fleetwood Mac.

Mick talks to us about the upcoming release of the star-studded concert he organised in honour of his friend and band co-founder Peter Green, who died in July last year.

The film - starring, among others, members of Fleetwood Mac, Oasis, Metallica and Aerosmith - was pushed back as a result of the pandemic but will finally debut later this month.

Mick talks to us about Green's selfless influence on the band, how life on the island of Hawaii has been during Covid, and how a skateboarding TikTok star helped bring the music of Fleetwood Mac to legions of new fans.

New episodes are released every fortnight.