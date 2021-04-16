play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar looks at the tributes that have poured in for an incredible talent and 'mighty woman'

Actress Helen McCrory, known for roles in Peaky Blinders, the James Bond film Skyfall and the Harry Potter film franchise, has died aged 52.

Her husband Damian Lewis, also an actor, wrote on Twitter he was "heartbroken" to share the news.

Mr Lewis said McCrory had died "peacefully at home" following a "heroic battle with cancer".

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

"God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory was known for playing Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly in the BBC gang drama Peaky Blinders.

She also starred in ITV drama Quiz and a number of the Harry Potter films, playing mother of Slytherin student Draco.

The actress also played Cherie Blair, wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, in both The Queen and The Special Relationship.

Actor Cillian Murphy, who starred alongside Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby, has paid tribute to the late actress.

McCrory was 52 Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

In a statement, he said: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. “Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. “She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. “It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. “I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

Also paying tribute from the cast of Peaky Blinders is Joe Cole, who played John Shelby.

"Helen was an absolute legend. One in a million. A wonderful, hilarious, brilliant human and a pure joy to work with and learn from. I feel lucky to have had the chance," he told ITV News. "My thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time."

Actor Michael Sheen, who worked with McCrory in Quiz, said: “So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special.

“It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family. Heartbreaking.”

JK Rowling paid tribute to McCrory: “I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon.

"My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.”

Helen McRory attending the BFI London Film Festival Awards Credit: Matt Crossick/EMPICS Entertainment

Actor Jim Howick, who worked with Helen McCrory and her husband Damian Lewis on the 2015 comedy film Bill, tweeted: “This is so shocking and sad. Helen along with Damien were both terrific fun on Bill.

“She was so generous with her time and her performance. I urge everyone to listen to her Desert Island Disks. What a talent we have lost."

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.