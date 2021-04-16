play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

Final preparations are underway for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which is expected to reflect the high esteem in which he was held by the military.

Military personnel, including members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, have been rehearsing for Saturday's funeral that is expected to be carried out with "military precision".

The Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the Army will be in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, taking part in the procession and carrying out other duties including the playing of The Last Post.

Rehearsals have been taking place at the Army Training Centre Pirbright, near Woking, in Surrey, where hundreds of military personnel gathered following the announcement of Philip’s death.

General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "It will reflect military precision and above all, I think, it will be a celebration of a life well-lived. It will also show, I think, how much the armed forces loved and respected him.

"I think he will be very much remembered in the armed forces for the interest he showed in us and, of course, the good humour, wit and empathy that he always had with all of us, particularly the rank and file.

"The military always have a great respect for people who have their values and standards and who indeed have shown great courage, and I think that, when we look back at his war record, that sense of courage and what he did is something all of us have great admiration for."

The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery have been rehearsing to ensure 'military precision. Credit: MOD/PA

Military duties begin hours before the funeral on Saturday afternoon, with Philip’s coffin – covered with his personal standard and surmounted with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers – moved at 11am by a Bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from the private chapel to the inner hall of Windsor Castle.

By 2.15pm, the service detachments recognising Philip’s special military relationships will be in position in the Quadrangle, which will also be lined by the Household Cavalry and The Foot Guards.

Heathrow has said that no arrivals or departures will fly over the area for six minutes to coincide with the national one-minute silence at 3pm to mark the start of the service.

Inside the chapel, Philip’s insignia – the medals and decorations conferred on him by the UK and Commonwealth countries – together with his Field Marshal’s baton, Royal Air Force Wings, and insignia from Denmark and Greece, will be pre-positioned on cushions on the altar.

Philip’s insignia including his medals will be place on the altar at his funeral in St George's Chapel. Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh is to be interred in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel where other royal burials have taken place including George VI, The Queen's father.

It will be placed on a catafalque on a marble slab in the Quire and lowered into the Vault by electric motor.

But the chapel will not be his final resting place.

The chapel houses the remains of George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. Credit: PA

When the Queen dies, Philip will be transferred to the gothic church’s King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his devoted wife of 73 years.

As well as the Queen's father, the tiny chapel houses the remains of her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

The central feature of the pale stone annexe, which was added on to the north side of St George’s behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969, is a black stone slab set into the floor.

It is inscribed with “George VI” and “Elizabeth” in gold lettering and accompanied by their years of birth and death.

The Royal Vault at Windsor was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there.

Also interred in the vault are George IV and William IV.

Others buried there include George III’s wife Queen Charlotte and their daughter Princess Amelia, George IV’s daughter Princess Charlotte and Queen Victoria’s father the Duke of Kent.

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died just weeks later.

George VI died in 1952, but was first interred in the Royal Vault and moved to the memorial chapel when it was built 17 years later.

