ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy gives a rundown of what will happen at Prince Philip's funeral

The funeral of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday will hail his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and his "courage, fortitude and faith".

Tributes were paid to the duke from friends and colleagues in the hours before his interment and the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage debuted a poem written to mark the death of the Queen’s consort.

The service, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, is to be one of the smallest events to mark the death of a senior member of the British monarchy in living memory due to Covid restrictions.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with a wreath, his sword, Naval cap and his personal standard, was moved by a bearer party at 11am on Saturday, from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from Windsor Castle’s private chapel to the inner hall ahead of his funeral.

Philip had a close association with the regiment serving as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for 42 years.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery move up the Long Walk, Windsor Castle, during a rehearsal for the funeral. Credit: PA

Just 30 people will be allowed at the service in St George’s Chapel which is something that would likely have suited Prince Philip, who never wanted a large affair.

In keeping with his wishes, no sermon will be delivered during the ceremonial royal service.

A rather warm afternoon is expected for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, forecasters have said.

The service will hail Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, who dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, whilst at the monarch’s side.

The military will have a pivotal role in the ceremony with his love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeating the Order of Service.

Flowers left in tribute to Prince Philip outside St George's chapel on Friday Credit: PA

Who will attend the service?

Members of the Royal Family attending the service alongside The Queen include Prince Philip's oldest son Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew will also attend.

Grandson Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will be at the service as will Prince Harry.

It is understood Harry's wife Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, had made every effort to join her husband but was not given clearance to travel by her doctor.

Eldest granddaughter of Prince Philip, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall will attend alongside the other grandchildren Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

Laurel Wreath to be displayed at Prince Philip's funeral

Other guests include the Earl of Snowdon, Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David Chatto, Daniel Chatto, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Prince Philip's carriage-driving companion, Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, will also attend.

Prince Donatus will be joined by fellow German relatives of the Duke, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

No member of the Royal Family will wear their military uniform at the funeral, they instead will be wearing Morning Coat with medals or Day Dress. This is to avoid embarrassment following Prince Harry’s departure and Prince Andrew’s stepping down.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will watch the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on television from his country residence Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.

He decided not to attend to allow for as many members of the family to attend as possible.

Prince Philip's military insignia will be on display on the altar of the chapel during the service. Credit: PA

The Order of Service

During the service, a choir of four singers (three of whom are Lay Clerks of St George’s Chapel Choir) will be conducted by James Vivian and the organ will be played by Luke Bond.

Music chosen by the Duke includes the hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” – traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

Written in 1860 by William Whiting, it was was inspired by the dangers of the sea described in Psalm 107.

It was also sung at the funeral of Philip’s beloved uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

The music will not be the only reference to Philip's close connection with the armed services.

On the altar, his insignia - medals and decorations together with his Field Marshal's baton, Royal Air Force Wings and insignia from Denmark and Greece - will be positioned on cushions on the chapel's altar.

Here's what will happen and at what time as the Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest:

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, will pay tribute to Philip’s “kindness, humour and humanity.”

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us,” he will say of Philip, who died aged 99 last Friday.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.”

Other elements of the deeply religious service include a psalm which Philip requested should be set to music and which was first sung in honour of his 75th Birthday and a Jubilate which was written for St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at Philip’s request.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s insignia

A lesson by the Dean of Windsor, which tells of “those who sail the sea tell stories of its dangers, which astonish all who hear them; in it are strange and wonderful creatures, all kinds of living things and huge sea monsters”.

No members of the royal family will read lessons or give readings and there is no eulogy.

This is in keeping with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, when the delivery of readings was left to the clergy, and there was no eulogy then either.

It is not common for eulogies to take place at royal funerals or for family members to do readings.

A sermon at the Queen Mother’s service was carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince Philip's body will be carried in his custom-made Land Rover hearse. Credit: PA

The schedule of procession:

2.40pm: The Duke’s coffin, accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and the Lord Chamberlain, will be moved to the state entrance of Windsor Castle by a Bearer Party of The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The coffin will emerge and the Bearer Party will place it onto a specially modified Land Rover, which Philip helped to design, to transport it to St George’s Chapel.

2.44pm: The Queen, accompanied by a lady-in-waiting, leaves from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley as the national anthem is played. The Bentley will pause as it reaches the rear of the procession so the front section of the procession can turn to face the direction of travel.

UK newspaper front pages lead with a farewell to Prince Philip:

2.45pm: The procession from the state entrance to the West Steps of the chapel will set off. It is planned to take eight minutes.

Members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales, will take part in the procession on foot, immediately behind the Duke’s coffin, together with staff from Philip’s household.

The route of the procession will be lined by representatives drawn from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

Minute guns will be fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the east lawn of Windsor Castle for the duration of the procession, and the Curfew Tower Bell will toll.

The Queen will be received by the Dean of Windsor who will show the mourners at the service, including those who have been watching the procession, to their seats.

A royal salute is given by the Windsor Castle Guard as the coffin passes the Parade Ground.

Listen to the latest ITV News Royals podcast:

2.53pm: A Guard of Honour and Band from The Rifles will receive the coffin at the foot of the West Steps, with the national anthem being played as the coffin enters Horseshoe Cloister.

A bearing party of Royal Marines will carry the coffin up the steps and pause for the minute’s silence at 3pm, as members of the royal family take their positions on the steps.

3.00pm: A national minute’s silence will be held at 3pm before the funeral service begins, signalled by a gun fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Following the minute’s silence, the Dean of Windsor, together with the Archbishop of Canterbury, will receive the coffin at the top of the West Steps.

The funeral service will begin as the coffin enters St George’s Chapel.

The Duke's coffin will be placed on the Catafalque in the Quire for the service which is set to last 50 minutes and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

The burial

At the conclusion of the service, the Duke's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel and the national anthem will be sung by the choir.

It will be placed on a catafalque on a marble slab in the Quire and lowered into the Vault by electric motor.

This interment service will be private, attended by the Queen and senior members of the royal family.

But the chapel will not be his final resting place.

When the Queen dies, Philip will be transferred to the gothic church’s King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife.

After the burial, the Queen, members of the Royal Family and the Duke of Edinburgh's family will then depart the chapel via Galilee Porch.

Covid guidelines

Just 30 guests are permitted to attend the service in The Quire at St George’s Chapel due to Covid social distancing regulations.

All guests, including the Queen, will have to sit apart and wear face masks during the service.

