ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explores Prince Philip's legacy in Malta

The Duke of Edinburgh has a special place in people's memories on the island of Malta.

The country is where Prince Philip and the Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - lived shortly after they were married.

The island remembers the royal couple as a navy couple who lived a relatively normal existence in Malta, even if their lives back home were anything but.

