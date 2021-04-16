The nation’s papers are led by the final preparations being made for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro report Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side during Saturday’s funeral procession.

The Sun

Metro

The service will include a “silent moment” for the Queen to say farewell to her husband, according to the Daily Express and Daily Mirror.

Daily Mirror

The Daily Telegraph says the funeral was planned “with military precision” by the Duke himself.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with calls for “urgent” reform of the vetting process for senior civil servants and ministers transitioning to private sector appointments.

The Guardian reports government officials have raised concerns over the accuracy of rapid Covid tests amid a growing number of false positives.

The i says scientists in the US have grown human cells in monkey embryos, marking a “major breakthrough” in the understanding of how cells develop and communicate with each other.

The Times leads with the UK and US issuing a warning to Russia over last year’s SolarWinds cyberattack on the US government.

The Financial Times reports US hedge fund Elliott Management has built a multi-billion-pound stake in British drugmaker GSK.

And the Daily Star says a man who farted on a police officer has defended the act as freedom of speech.