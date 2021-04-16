play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Presenter Sally Biddulph runs through the newspaper front pages on Saturday morning

Several newspaper front pages featured the photo the Queen shared ahead of Prince Philip's funeral as they lead on the farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Times ran with the headline "The Queen bids farewell" above the photo of the couple, while the Daily Telegraph wrote: "With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been blessing us".

The Sun, which also published the Queen's picture tribute, ran with the headline: "Farewell my prince."

The Daily Mirror offered readers a souvenir magazine, and included the picture of Philip and the Queen with the headline: "Farewell my love".

The Daily Express focused on the Queen's farewell to Prince Philip with the headline: "Always there for you, ma'am", while the Daily Mail splashed the words "One last moment with her prince" across its front page.

While the i splashed on the Queen's photo, it's front page also focused on the breakthrough on Covid vaccinations for pregnant women.

The Independent and the Guardian lead on the news that pregnant women should be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

Watch Prince Philip - A Royal Funeral from 1.15pm on Saturday 17 April on ITV and itv.com/news

The Times

The Daily Telegraph

The Sun

The Mirror

The Daily Express

The Daily Mail

The Guardian

The Independent

The i

Financial Times

Daily Star