Prince Philip funeral: UK newspaper front pages lead with farewell to Duke of Edinburgh
ITV News Presenter Sally Biddulph runs through the newspaper front pages on Saturday morning
Several newspaper front pages featured the photo the Queen shared ahead of Prince Philip's funeral as they lead on the farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Times ran with the headline "The Queen bids farewell" above the photo of the couple, while the Daily Telegraph wrote: "With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been blessing us".
The Sun, which also published the Queen's picture tribute, ran with the headline: "Farewell my prince."
The Daily Mirror offered readers a souvenir magazine, and included the picture of Philip and the Queen with the headline: "Farewell my love".
Duke of Edinburgh's 'unwavering loyalty' to Queen will be celebrated at funeral
The Queen shares favourite photo with Prince Philip ahead of funeral
The Daily Express focused on the Queen's farewell to Prince Philip with the headline: "Always there for you, ma'am", while the Daily Mail splashed the words "One last moment with her prince" across its front page.
While the i splashed on the Queen's photo, it's front page also focused on the breakthrough on Covid vaccinations for pregnant women.
The Independent and the Guardian lead on the news that pregnant women should be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Times
The Daily Telegraph
The Sun
The Mirror
The Daily Express
The Daily Mail
The Guardian
The Independent
The i
Financial Times
Daily Star