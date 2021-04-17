Covid: 35 new deaths reported in the UK as cases rise by 2,206

The government said a further 35 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 127,260.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 2,206 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,385,938.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded three deaths of coronavirus patients and 204 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest daily figures.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,640.

Scottish Government figures show 223,261 people have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, up from 222,897 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 1.4%, up from 1.2% on Thursday’s figure.

In Scotland there are 109 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down six in 24 hours, and of these 18 patients are in intensive care, up two.

A total of 2,722,084 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 688,761 have received their second dose.

Wales

There have been a further 48 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,729.

Public Health Wales said there were no further deaths, with the total in the country since the start of the pandemic remaining at 5,535.

England

NHS England reported 31 new deaths, taking its overall toll up to 111,948.

Meanwhile 1,897 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "99 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, two deaths have been reported."