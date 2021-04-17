How Prince Philip's Windsor funeral was marked across the UK

play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger looks at how people across the UK paid tribute to the Duke

With mourners asked not to travel to Windsor, many stayed local to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

As Prince Philip's coffin arrived at St George’s Chapel, the nation came to a halt to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Duke.

The silence was observed up and down the country. There were also gun salutes from royal regiments in Edinburgh, the city that bears the Duke's name, and every one of the home nations.

"I think the Queen will be lonely now, so I think it's good to come here and support them," a man at the Tower of London told ITV News.

At the aptly named Duke of Edinburgh pub in Ascot, one mourner said: "It's the end of an era isn't it? I think we need to come out and show our respects as well."