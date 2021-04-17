Prince Philip's legacy and life were remembered on Saturday through a funeral service in which the Duke himself had significant input.

Alongside his customised Land Rover hearse and specific request for no sermons, the Duke hand-picked a poignant selection of music.

With his input, a range of stirring songs punctuated the funeral service, which took place at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Here we look at the significance of some of these pieces.

Eternal Father, Strong To Save

Eternal Father, Strong To Save is a well-known song known as the "hymn for the Royal Navy".

The Duke was closely associated with the Royal Navy for over 80 years, having enrolled at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth aged 17, served at sea during the Second World War and later held numerous honorary ranks.

His links with the Navy were reflected by the Victorian hymn, which was performed by a choir of four.

The Rhosymedre by Ralph Vaughan Williams

The Rhosymedre is a piece with strong royal connotations and was featured at the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was also played at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The song was played before the service, alongside Sebastian Bach's prelude Schmucke Dich, O Liebe Seele BWV 654.

Jerusalem by Hubert Parry and Nimrod by Elgar

A tri-service band, comprising The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, The Band of the Scots Guards and The Combined Bands of the Royal Air Force, played as the Duke’s Land Rover entered by the George IV gate ahead of the arrival of his coffin.

The classical music, said to have been chosen by Philip, included Jerusalem, Nimrod, I Vow To Thee My Country, Supreme Sacrifice and Isle Of Beauty.

The Jubilate in C by Benjamin Britten

The Jubilate in C was written by acclaimed composer Benjamin Britten at the duke’s request at around 1961. It has gone on to become a staple in cathedrals and churches across the country.

Psalm 104 set to music by William Lovelady

Originally composed as a cantata in three movements, the song was first sung in honour of the Duke’s 75th birthday in 1996.

The Duke's Lament

After Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the royal vault, a sorrowful tune known as a lament was played by a Pipe Major from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Duke was Royal Colonel of the Highlanders, 4th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The buglers of the Royal Marines during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel.

Action Stations

Philip served as Captain General of the Royal Marines for more than six decades. At the end of the service buglers sounded Action Stations.

It is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.