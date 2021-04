Prince Philip was laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Saturday, following a funeral attended by 30 close friends and relatives.

Here we look at the most striking images of the day, as the Royal Family paid their final respects to the Duke of Edinburgh while obeying Covid guidelines.

The Queen arrives ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, Berkshire Credit: Leon Neal/PA

A detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at Windsor Castle Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The Duke of Cambridge, left, and the Duke of Sussex, right, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire Credit: Alastair Grant/PA

The modified Jaguar Land Rover arrives for his funeral. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Princess Eugenie arrives for the funeral Credit: PA

The duke's naval hat sits atop his coffin. Credit: PA

Prince Charles leads members of the Royal Family walking behind the coffin. Credit: PA

The coffin on the back of the Land Rover. Credit: PA

The sun shone at Windsor for the funeral. Credit: PA

The coffin is carried into the chapel. Credit: PA

The coffin inside St George's Chapel. Credit: PA

Prince Charles inside the chapel. Credit: PA