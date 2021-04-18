A further ten people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, the government has said.

The increase brings the UK total to 127,270.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said there have been a further 1,882 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak is now 4,387,820.

England

Seven of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, which brings the nation's death toll to 111,955.

Meanwhile, 1,495 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,834,283.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 2,135.

Cases in the nation increased by 82 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 119,032.

Scotland

Zero new Covid deaths were reported in Scotland, so the nation's death toll stays at 7,642.

The total number of cases in the nation rose by 211 on Monday to 223,682.

Wales

There have been a further 94 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,823. Public Health Wales said there were three further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,538.