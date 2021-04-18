Nearly 10 million Britons have had both Covid vaccine doses

Almost 10 million people in the UK have received a second Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 33 million have had their first.

According to government figures released on Sunday, 9,930,846 people have received both doses - the equivalent of almost 19% of UK adults.

The number of second doses adminstered increased by 499,635 compared to the previous day.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock marked the milestone by thanking those involved in the vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, 32,849,223 people received their first jab, i.e. 62.4% of UK adults.It comes as the UK recorded a further 1,882 cases within a 24-hour period. The government also said a further ten people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19

Across the UK, the total number of people who have had a first dose breaks down as follows:

England - 27,559,381

Wales - 1,685,298

Scotland - 2,744,231

Northern Ireland - 860,313

As the UK neared the 10 million second dose milestone on Sunday, restaurant and pub bosses urged the Government to commit to a reopening of indoor hospitality in England on May 17.

Chief executives from big chains including JD Wetherspoon, Greene King and Pizza Hut signed a letter to the Prime Minister calling for the road map out of lockdown to go ahead as planned and for coronavirus restrictions to be fully lifted from June 21.

Last week, pubs and restaurants reopened in England for outdoor hospitality, but the 38 signatories warned around two-thirds were not able to do so and "none is breaking even".

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary George Eustice said it is "too early to say" whether all hospitality businesses can reopen on May 17.

