Prince Philip funeral: More than 13 million watch ceremony

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday was watched on television by more than 13 million people in the UK.

Figures showed the one-hour service was watched by 11 million people on the BBC, 2.1 million on ITV, and around 450,000 on Sky.

Official BARB figures calculated the averages for television viewers between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday.

The peak will have been higher when factoring in audiences on news channels with figures showing special news bulletins on Channel 4 and Channel 5 were watched by 1.2 million people at the same time.

The service at Windsor Castle was also broadcast on radio and several YouTube channels.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 2002 was watched by 10.4 million and a record 32 million tuned in to the 1997 funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Queen was pictured alone inside the chapel due to Covid social distancing restrictions.

The service was attended by The Queen, his wife of 73 years, as well as his children and grandchildren in a scaled back service due to Covid social distancing restrictions.

It was the first time the Queen, grieving for her husband of 73 years, was officially seen in public since Philip died eight days ago.

The BBC’s coverage of his death, which saw the corporation clearing its scheduled across BBC One and BBC Two, received 110,000 complaints - a record for UK television programming.