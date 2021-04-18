Some of Europe's biggest footballing bodies have condemned "cynical" plans for top clubs, including six English sides, to join a breakaway European Super League.

According to The Times, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the teams signed up to the controversial plan.

The newspaper added that of the 'Big Six', only Manchester City is said not to have done so.

Top associations including UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League have said they're "united in [their] efforts" to prevent the "cynical project".

In a joint statement, they said clubs that sign up to the league will be banned from playing in any other domestic, European or international competitions, while their players could be prevented from representing their national teams.

Reports in January suggested 20 clubs - 15 permanent founding members and five other clubs, who would qualify on an annual basis - would be offered up to £310 million each to join the competition.

The format would see two groups of 10 clubs who play home and away. The top four from each group would go through to two-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and a one-legged final.

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs reported to be supporting the European Super League. Credit: PA

Matches would be mid-week and clubs would still play in domestic leagues and have rights to show four matches a season on their own digital platforms across the world.

The developments occurred on the eve of a new-look 36-team Champions League being discussed by UEFA on Monday.

A joint statement from UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation and Lega Serie A said they had "learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League.

If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we...will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

The statement added that bodies would consider all measures to oppose the Super League, "both judicial and sporting".

It continued, "As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams. "