The pilot of a restored World War II-era plane made an emergency ocean landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show on Saturday.

Witnesses said they heard the BM Avenger engine sputtering down the beach as the plane slowly descended.

Video on social media showed the plane drifting over swimmers in the ocean before it landed in the ocean, near Patrick Space Force Base in Florida.

Dozens of people in the water and spectators on the beach expressed their shock as they looked on.

No one was injured, emergency officials said.

"It looked like [the pilot] pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay," said Melanie Schrader.

The pilot was not injured and refused medical treatment.

The air show released a statement saying the plane had a mechanical issue and that rescue personnel were standing by during the emergency landing.

The plane was a torpedo bomber used by the US Navy during World War II.

According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the plane underwent extensive restoration before returning to flight last year.