Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Just before the world locked down during the first Covid wave last year, Fleetwood Mac co-founded Mick Fleetwood managed to do something he felt was long over due.

The drummer staged a tribute concert for his friend and fellow band founder, Peter Green, who died in July last year.

Despite leaving the band in 1967, battling drug problems and mental health issues, Green is credited for helping form the original sound of the band.

Listen to the full interview with Mick Fleetwood on Unscripted:

After his death, Fleetwood said: "We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy."

Now at last, a film of the tribute show is to be released online after initially being pushed back due to Covid.