Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and how he will be remembered.

ITV News broadcast a special programme for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday 17 April with coverage from across the UK.

We look at how Prince Philip planned his final farewell from a Land Rover hearse to his hand-picked selection of music.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss how The Queen's birthday will be marked and if Prince William and Harry have addressed their ongoing difficulties.

