Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Footballers who participate in a newly-formed European Super League would be banned from representing their national team, meaning they would not be allowed to play in World Cups or the Euros, the boss of Uefa has said.

Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin said the idea by 12 of Europe's top clubs to breakaway from their national leagues was a "spit in the face of all football lovers".

In a bid to discourage players from joining the European Super League, Mr Čeferin said: "The players who will play in the teams that might be playing in the closed league will be banned from playing the World Cup, and so they will not be able to represent the national teams at any matches."

Issuing stinging criticism to the league's founding clubs, the Uefa president labelled the idea a "disgraceful self-serving proposal" which has been "fuelled purely by greed".

Prince William, president of the FA, said he "shares the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love".

The digital, culture, media and sport secretary told MPs the government would "put everything on the table to prevent" the Super League from going ahead, if football authorities such as the FA, FIFA and Uefa could not halt plans.

Oliver Dowden, the the House of Commons, said: "We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place.

"Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the Government does to support these clubs to play. I have discussed these options with the Prime Minister this morning and we are working at pace across Government and with football authorities."

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott say the Super League are not concerned by the extreme negative reaction

Six English teams have signed up to join the league - Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

They would join Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletico Madrid, as well as Italy's Juventus, Internazionale and AC Milan.

The 12 clubs would be guaranteed a spot in the breakaway competition every season, regardless of performance in their domestic leagues and would stand to earn hundreds of millions of pounds.

The proposals set out how the 20 club league would permanently include the founding members, plus eight other teams promoted from their premier national leagues.

Owners of all 12 clubs have said they want the league to begin "as soon as practicable".If the league does go ahead it could see star players such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all banned from representing England at the World Cup and Euros.

Asked if players could be banned from this summer's European Championship, Ceferin said: "We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon as we have a clear answer about it, but my opinion is that as soon as possible. They have to be banned from all our competitions."

Leeds fans gather outside Elland Road to protest against the creation of the European Super League.

This year's Euros, which was delayed last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is due to start in June, with the semis and final to be played in Wembley.

The formation of a European Super League has been met with fierce opposition, with even Prime Minister Boris Johnson attacking the proposals and committing to block them.

The sport secretary said: "We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin is not a fan of the European Super League. Credit: AP

"I don't think that it's good news for fans, I don't think it's good news for football in this country."

Mr Dowden said the "tone deaf" proposals meant he was forced to "formally trigger the launch of our fan-led review of football".

"It will cover the financial sustainability of the men's and women's game, governance and regulation and the merits of an independent regulator.

"Crucially in the light of this weekend's proposal it will also consider how fans can have an even greater say in the oversight of the game and models which might best achieve that."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he trusts his club to make the "right decisions", adding he believes it is "too early to judge everything".

Meanwhile, the Premier League has called a meeting for Tuesday morning of the 14 clubs who are not part of the Super League discussions.

The so-called 'big six' involved in the new league have not been invited to attend.

It will be a first opportunity for those clubs to formally discuss next steps, amid suggestions that breakaway sides could be excluded from their domestic competitions.

Liverpool fans put a banner outside Anfield in protest against the European Super League. Credit: ITV News

Critics have questioned how a number of the six clubs can justify their inclusion in the league, given four of those, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, are all currently outside the Premier League's top four.

Uefa's Mr Ceferin reserved strong criticism for Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who both worked closely with UEFA - Agnelli as a long-time president of the European Club Association.

"He's probably one of the biggest disappointments, or the biggest disappointment of all," said Ceferin.

"I spoke with him also on Saturday afternoon. He said, 'These are all only rumours. Don't worry, nothing is going on'. And then he said, 'I'll call you in one hour'. And he turned off the phone."

Ceferin was speaking to outline the changes being made to the Champions League, where he added pointedly: "Teams will always qualify and compete in our competitions on merit, not a closed shop run by a greedy, select few."