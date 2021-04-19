The UK has recorded its lowest number of daily reported Covid deaths since September, with the latest figures showing a further four people have died within 28 days of their first positive test.

It is the lowest daily rise since three deaths were reported on 7 September 2020.

A further 2,963 confirmed coronavirus cases were also reported in Monday's figures.

The latest data brings the UK death toll to 127,274 with total case numbers reaching 4,390,783.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Pharmacists carry a cooler containing the Moderna vaccine at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen Credit: Jacob King/PA

England

According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, two new Covid deaths were reported in England on Monday.

NHS England is yet to issue a breakdown of the latest figures.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported another two Covid deaths in Monday's update, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,540.

A further 102 cases of coronavirus were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210,925.

The agency said due to data no longer being published on a Saturday, the latest figures reflect the 48-hour period up to 9am on Sunday.

Scotland

No new Covid deaths were reported in Scotland on Monday, while 232 new confirmed cases were recorded.

There have been 10,031 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Northern Ireland

No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24-hour reporting period.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the Department of Health remains at 2,135, though that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 79 new confirmed cases.