Manchester City and Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the European Super League after a huge backlash against the new league, ITV News understands.

It is understood the Premier League clubs are drawing up documentation to withdraw from the planned European breakaway league.

It comes less than 48 hours after the proposals were made public, which would see six English teams form a 12-strong European league, which also includes teams from Spain and Italy.

Which teams are involved in the European Super League?

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus

Chelsea became the first of the 'Big Six' English teams to signal their withdrawal from the league on Tuesday evening.

Owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision to leave, having listened to fan protests and opted to withdraw from the new European league plans.

Stamford Bridge chiefs were only thought to have signed up as a founder member of the Super League in order not to be left behind by the rogue breakaway.

Fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge ahead of their team's match against Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Former goalkeeper and technical director Petr Cech was seen remonstrating with protesters outside the stadium, urging them to let the team buses through ahead of their 8pm kickoff tonight.

"Let people sort this out, this is not the way. Let the bus go in," the former goalkeeper said.

Fans protest against outside Stamford Bridge Credit: Ian West/PA

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: “It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist.

"It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn’t matter when you lose.”

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also voiced his concerns of the European Super League on social media.

He posted a picture of a statement on Twitter: “This man comes out a little town out of Belgium dreaming of playing at the highest stage possible. I’ve represented the Belgium, German and English league. And also proudly represented my country.

“I have worked and competed against everybody trying to win the ultimate. But the most important word in this is COMPETING.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also spoke out against the proposals following his team's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Monday night.

The German had previously spoken out against the proposed idea of a breakaway league in 2019 and told Sky Sports his views have not altered.

“It didn’t change. My opinion didn’t change,” he said ahead of the game at Leeds.

“I heard the first time about it yesterday and when you are trying to prepare for a difficult game against Leeds, we got some information, not a lot, most of things you can read in newspapers or wherever.

“It is a tough one, people are not happy with that. I can understand that, but I cannot say a lot more about it because we were not involved in any processes – not the players, not me.

Liverpool captain on the night James Milner was unequivocal when asked for his views on the competition.

“I can only say my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen. I can only imagine what has been said about it and I probably agree with most of it,” he told Sky Sports.

What exactly is being proposed?

The plan – which also includes the Spanish sides Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan – has support from investment bank JP Morgan, which will provide debt financing for the competition.

It is understood it will underwrite around six billion US dollars (£4.3 billion) in loans for teams involved.

It would see the breakaway teams create a competition to rival the Champions League, but it would not feature relegation or promotion.

Teams would play each other in midweek while still competing in their domestic leagues.

In the fallout from Sunday's announcement, Boris Johnson has threatened to "drop a legislative bomb" on the breakaway league. The PM told a round table discussion on the issue that the government "will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop", and suggested new laws could be brought in to block the breakaway competition. "He reiterated his unwavering support for the football authorities and confirmed they have the government’s full backing to take whatever action necessary to put a stop to these plans," Number 10 said. "He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.

