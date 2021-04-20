Covid: Another 33 deaths as further 2,524 people test positive for coronavirus

A further 33 people have died within 28 days of developing Covid-19 while another 2,524 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures, as of 9am on Tuesday show that 127,307 people have now died in the UK, while 4,393,307 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of the end of Monday, 33,032,120 UK adults have now had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 10,425,790 have had both doses.

England

There were 28 more Covid deaths in England and 2,169 new lab-confirmed cases recorded.

Scotland

A further two deaths have been reported in Scotland and another 178 Covid cases reported.

Wales

Another two Covid deaths were reported in Wales and a further 53 people tested positive.

Northern Ireland

One Covid-19 death has been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours and 124 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded.