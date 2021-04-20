Downing Street's televised briefings are being scrapped, it has been confirmed.

It comes just a month after Downing Street's £2.6 million media room to hold White House-style briefings was completed.

As the briefings are dropped, the room in the Prime Minister's official residence will no longer be used for press conferences.

Former journalist Allegra Stratton had been selected to become the government's press secretary to lead the televised briefings.

Allegra Stratton Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

But she will now become a spokesperson for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

Ms Stratton said in a statement: "I am delighted to be starting this new role. The COP26 climate conference is a unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world and I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and Alok Sharma to ensure it is a success.’

ITV News exclusively revealed photographs of the White House-style briefing room in March. The room came with a plush new studio, seating for journalists, official lecterns, four Union Jack flags and a Henry vacuum cleaner.

Downing Street's media room Credit: ITV News/Nathan Lee

The project has proved controversial, suffering a number of setbacks and delays at significant cost.

It came in for widespread criticism when the true cost of the installation was revealed in a Freedom of Information request.

Labour previously branded the hi-tech refurbishment a "vanity project".