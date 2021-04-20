play-icon Created with Sketch.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of using his position to take life, ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy reports

The jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

The verdict, read out on Tuesday afternoon US time, was reached by a jury after less than a day of deliberations.

Mr Floyd died on May 25 last year after Chauvin, a 45-year-old white officer, was seen on video kneeling on the 46-year-old black man’s neck for about nine-and-a-half minutes.

The footage drew outrage across the US and triggered worldwide protests and violence.

The jury, which consisted white people and six black or multi-racial people, found Chauvin guilty of all three of his charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The most serious charge, second-degree murder, carries up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will take place in about eight weeks time.

For third-degree murder, the maximum sentence is 25 years. However, sentencing guidelines on both murder charges call for far less time, including 12.5 years.

The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years.

Bail has been revoked and Chauvin will be kept in custody until sentencing.

US Correspondent Emma Murphy says the huge reaction to the verdict in Minneapolis shows how worried people were about it:

The charges were brought against the ex-police officer after Mr Floyd died during an arrest outside Cup Foods store on May 25 last year. Police tried to arrest Mr Floyd after he allegedly tried to give a shop worker a counterfeit $20 note.

Video showing Mr Floyd struggling with police drew outrage across the US. The footage shows police trying to put the 46-year-old in a car and then pinning him to the pavement. Chauvin's knee was shown to be on Mr Floyd's neck as members of the public yelled at the police officer to get off him.

Derek Chauvin in handcuffs after he is found guilty of murder and manslaughter Credit: Court TV

Racial tensions have been bubbling in the city of Minneapolis. In recent days, there has been fresh outrage over a 20-year-old black man, Daunte Wright, who was shot dead by police on April 11 in the nearby Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Centre.

Due to tensions in the city, the jury deliberated in a downtown courthouse surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wire, as racial tensions bubbled in the city.

The case is one of the most high-profile court cases in US history, after Mr Floyd's death sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and racism.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he believes the Chauvin case is “overwhelming”.

George Floyd's death sparked a global movement of protest and desire for change. Credit: AP

He said that he had spoken to Mr Floyd’s family on Monday and “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling”.

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquillity no matter what that verdict is,” Mr Biden said.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

