New design for Plymouth bridge to celebrate links with Gdynia in Poland

A bridge in Plymouth has undergone a makeover to celebrate the city's links with Poland.

The crossing over Gdynia Way has been painted and now bears a message designed to strengthen the links between the two coastal cities.

The colourful pattern has been unveiled to mark both the 35th anniversary of Plymouth being twinned with Gdynia in Poland, and 75 years since British and Polish troops marched through the city in a victory parade at the end of the Second World War.

The bridge runs over Gdynia Way in Plymouth. Credit: ITV News

Wiktor Dworznikowski, president of the Plymouth-Gdynia Twinning Panel, said: "It's a great day for the Polish community. We've been waiting for a very long time.

"As one of the 15,000 Poles living in Plymouth, we really appreciate all the effort. I came to Plymouth about 20 years ago and I never imagined I would be involved in such a project. It's such a good feeling to be able to pass my experience and knowledge to the community."

The project has been led by volunteers and was paid for through private sponsorship and cultural grants.

The bridge was painted by volunteers. Credit: Plymouth City Council

Emma Hewitt, from Building Plymouth, said: "We worked with the Polish community locally, we funded our designer to go to Gdynia, we worked with young Polish people in the city on creating the design.

"We've identified the similarities between the cities of Plymouth and Gdynia. They are both port cities on the water, fishing is a really important part of their community. The Poles did an amazing job in the Second World War to come and design the city and many people may not appreciate or understand that."

