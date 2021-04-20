Veterans minister Johnny Mercer quits UK government

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer has quit the UK government, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed.

Described by Downing Street as a "valued minister", Mr Mercer is thought to be unhappy about a lack of progress in dealing with former personnel being investigated for killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

He has been heavily involved in the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which is going through its final stages in Parliament.

The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan but it does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said Downing Street is aware of “speculation” around former army officer Mr Mercer’s future but “speculation is what it is at the moment”.

They said: “Johnny Mercer is a valued minister in the Government and we have a good track record on delivering for veterans’ issues.”