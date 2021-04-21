PMQs: Boris Johnson faces grilling from Keir Starmer over texts to Dyson

Boris Johnson is facing a grilling from Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs over text messages he exchanged with Sir James Dyson, in which the prime minister assured the billionaire he would "fix" for him a tax issue.

Labour leader Sir Keir will use his time at Prime Minister's Questions to ask whether it was necessary for Mr Johnson to personally discuss business with Mr Dyson, without a government official or permanent secretary present.

There are suggestions Mr Johnson may have broken the ministerial code due to the absence of an official or permanent secretary during discussions.

A Labour Party spokesperson described the revelations as "jaw-dropping", adding that "Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street".

Mr Dyson had been seeking assurance from the Treasury that his employees - based in Singapore - would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

The businessman eventually texted the prime minister directly in March 2020, with Mr Johnson telling his "I will fix it".

Billionaire Sir James Dyson, pictured here with David Cameron in 2014, requested tax assurances from the PM before sending employees to the UK to build ventilators. Credit: PA

The prime minister then texted him again saying: "(Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says it is fixed!! We need you here."

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific help during the pandemic would not be affected.

A Government spokesman said it was right to take action in "extraordinary times" to ensure the NHS had the equipment it needed.

"At the height of the pandemic, there were genuine fears that we would quickly run out of ventilators, leaving the NHS unable to treat patients and putting many lives at risk," the spokesman said.

"As the public would expect, we did everything we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and get access to the right medical equipment."

