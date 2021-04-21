A further 22 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, while another 2,396 people have tested positive for the virus.

The latest data update brings the total death toll from the virus - according to government figures - to 127,327.

A total of 4,395,703 people have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 20 deaths were reported among patients who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus in England.

Wales

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported in Wales on Wednesday, where the total death toll remains at 5,542.

Public Health Wales confirmed a further 64 new coronavirus cases - bringing the total to 211,042.

Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Scotland

Health authorities in Scotland reported one new death of a person who had tested positive for Covid-19. It brings the total death toll according to that measure to 7,643.

A total of 10,055 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Wednesday, 273 new cases were reported. Since the start of the pandemic a total of 224,365 people have tested positive for Covid.

Northern Ireland

One new death of a patient who tested positive for Covid was reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,137.

The latest figures also show there have been 116 new positive cases bringing the total to 119,351.