This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

In this special episode of Unscripted, we hear from DJ, presenter, and broadcaster Edith Bowman on what it was like hosting the Baftas and why all eyes are now on the Oscars.

Nina and Edith take a look at how the awards season has adapted during Covid times and what comes next for big red carpet events as the world starts to open up again.

Listen in to find out Edith's plans for Oscars night, and how she's kept up her podcast during lockdown.

