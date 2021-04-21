The sports secretary has given his backing to a "German model" for football in the UK, which would see fans own a minimum 51% stake in their club.

The government has ordered a fan-led review into how elite football needs to change in Britain after a newly-proposed European Super League threatened to change the game forever with a breakaway competition.

All six English clubs have ceased their involvement in the league, but the government is keen to reform the system so something similar doesn't happen again.

Oliver Dowden told ITV News the government's fan-led review will "make sure we put better processes in place in future, particularly looking at the money, the governance, and looking at the fan experience".

Asked what needs to change, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary said during conversations between himself, the prime minister and football fans yesterday, he was "struck" by the system in Germany in which fans own 51% of clubs.

"They talked about the German model - German clubs didn't take part in this, that's because fans had the greater stake in it."

He added: "We've seen over time fans stake in clubs erode, I think its important we look at that to give fans greater influence and control."

It is unclear how that model could be brought to Britain's football leagues, given it would cost hundreds of millions of pounds for fans to become majority stake holders in their clubs.



For example, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan paid £150 million to buy the club in 2008 and has since pour billions into it, transforming it from a mid-table side to a European giant with four Premier League titles.

Forbes has now estimated the club to be worth £2.9 billion, meaning it would likely cost at least half of that for fans to buy a majority share.

An expensive price tag applies to all of the 'Big Six' breakaway clubs, which also includes Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Mr Dowden did also not rule out appointing an independent regulator to oversee the game.

He said: "I think we also need to see whether the existing governing structures work and whether we need some sort of regulator overseeing that.

"I'm very reluctant to do those things but I think its right that it's examined."

The minister welcomed the withdrawal of English clubs from the breakaway league, leaving just Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan as the only teams set to participate.

It has been reported Inter Milan is also considering ceasing its involvement - potentially leaving the European Super League in tatters, despite its desire to press ahead.

On Wednesday the ESL said: "Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations."

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli told Italian newspaper Le Repubblica that the remaining clubs will "press ahead" and the project still had "a 100% chance of being a success".

The league was heavily criticised on a number of fronts, mostly over the way the twelve founding clubs had agreed they could not be relegated.

Mr Dowden welcomed the move by English clubs to pulling out of the league after they apologised to their fans for planning a breakaway.

"I'm delighted by the news. It's a victory for fans and fans should savour it," he said.