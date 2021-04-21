In pictures: America's relief and celebration as Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd's murder
America reacted with relief and jubilation as the guilty verdicts of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd were read out.
The country and the world were waiting with baited breath for the verdict, and it was greeted with cries of joy, chants of Black Lives Matter and scenes of utter happiness, as the right verdict was reached after three weeks of testimony.
Here are a few pictures which capture the mood of America as it continues to celebrate the verdict.