America reacted with relief and jubilation as the guilty verdicts of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd were read out.

The country and the world were waiting with baited breath for the verdict, and it was greeted with cries of joy, chants of Black Lives Matter and scenes of utter happiness, as the right verdict was reached after three weeks of testimony.

Here are a few pictures which capture the mood of America as it continues to celebrate the verdict.

People gather before a march in Atlanta after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. Credit: AP

Lisa Robinson of Washington DC reacts as Derek Chauvin is found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Credit: AP

Protesters celebrate in the street in Minneapolis. Credit: AP

People in Minneapolis cheer after a guilty verdict was announced. Credit: AP

Philonise Floyd, Attorney Ben Crump and the Rev, Al Sharpton, from left, react after the guilty verdict was announced. Credit: AP