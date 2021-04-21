Queen 'deeply touched' by messages on 95th birthday

The Queen has said she's been "deeply touched" by well-wishers on her 95th birthday, noting that messages have been a "comfort" in the wake of Prince Philip's death.

She spoke out for the first time since her husband's death, thanking people across the globe for their tributes to Philip, who died aged 99 just under two weeks ago.In a message released on Wednesday, she wrote: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world." The Monarch added that the whole family was thankful for the support and kindness shown to them by the public following Philip's death.

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she said.

Members of the monarchy have been supporting the Queen throughout the mourning period for Philip. Some of her family are expected to be with her at Windsor Castle.

Her birthday on Wednesday falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday. Therefore, no photograph to mark the milestone is expected to be released.

The Royal Standard is flown from Windsor Castle in Berkshire on Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday.

Among those wishing her a happy birthday was Boris Johnson, who said on Wednesday he is “proud” to serve as the Queen’s Prime MinisterMr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth."

The pandemic has meant the Queen’s official birthday celebration, known as Trooping the Colour has been cancelled for a second year running.

Last summer, an event dubbed “mini Trooping” was staged at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace has said options for an “alternative parade” were being considered at the Queen’s Berkshire home.