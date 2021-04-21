play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy has been hearing from some town criers about how the competition will go ahead.

The Covid pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events, but the British Town Crier Championships will not be one of them.

The criers will still gather to be seen - and not heard.

The competition is this year being held a little more quietly, and socially distanced, in order to be Covid-compliant.

The criers will go head to head with their words, not their decibels.