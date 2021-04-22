Coronavirus no longer leading cause of death in England and Wales

Coronavirus was not the leading cause of death in England and Wales last month for the first time since October, new figures show.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in both countries that month, accounting for 9.2% of all fatalities registered in England and 6.3% in Wales.

The virus was the leading cause of death each month from November to February.

The leading cause of death in March was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in England, accounting for 10.1% of all deaths registered that month.

In Wales, ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death in March, accounting for 11.8% of all fatalities.

The new data comes a day after the government said a further 22 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,327.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.