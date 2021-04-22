play-icon Created with Sketch.

Arlo Parks on her 'special' first major performance in London

The biggest night in British music is back and so are its fans, as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme for returning to normality.

This means 4,000 will be able to fill at least a part of the O2 Arena – with no social-distancing measures – on May 11.

It also means Arlo Parks, who's been nominated for three Brit Awards, will get the opportunity to shine on the big stage in front of a crowd - less than two years after her first ever gig.

The 20-year-old's debut album has earned her one of three Brit nominations and her first major performance in the capital.

For more from the world of arts and entertainment, listen to our podcast - Unscripted

“The idea of a live audience, the idea of any live gig is so important to me and so exciting for me because I started off my career only a few years ago,” she told ITV News.

“And so I haven’t even played a headline show in London.

“So for my first one to be at the O2 in front of thousands of people, including the keyworkers that have kept us healthy and going during these really difficult few months is really special. I’m excited.”

Dua Lipa, Griff and Headie One are also among the artists scheduled to perform during the ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Alomg with Parks, Dua Lipa, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all also nominated three times at this year’s awards.

As exciting as Parks’ rise to prominence is, she is particularly looking forward to performing in front of an audience

play-icon Created with Sketch.

“I think for the audience, it’s going to be electric,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be strange at first, because we’ve got used to not being together in that collective way, not being that close to each other.

“But I think it’s just going to feel really energising, it’s going to be a real moment of being together in a collective way, enjoying music, which is something we have all missed.

“And I think it’s going to be historic.”