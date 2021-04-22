US President Joe Biden is expected to commit to a target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the country by half by 2030.

The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and help the Biden administration prod other countries for ambitious emissions cuts as well ahead of a virtual summit.

The proposal would require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the two-day summit, which begins on Thursday, as world leaders gather online to share strategies to combat climate change.

The climate target is a key requirement of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which Biden rejoined on his first day in office.

It’s also an important marker as Biden moves toward his ultimate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders had called on Biden to set a target that would cut US greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, will tell the summit that 2021 must be the year countries “get serious” about stopping climate change.

Ahead of the event, which aims to increase ambition on climate action before UN Cop26 talks in Glasgow in November, Mr Johnson announced a “world-leading” target for the UK to cut emissions by 78% on 1990 levels by 2035.

The UK’s new target builds on its plan to cut emissions by 68% on 1990 levels by 2030, the most ambitious among leading economies.

But campaigners have warned that policies and action are urgently needed to deliver on the pledges and cut pollution from homes, transport, industry and power supplies.

The PM is expected to tell the meeting: “The UK has shown that it’s possible to slash emissions while growing the economy, which makes the question of reaching net zero not so much technical as political.

“If we actually want to stop climate change, then this must be the year in which we get serious about doing so.

“Because the 2020s will be remembered either as the decade in which world leaders united to turn the tide, or as a failure.”

He will urge leaders to come to Glasgow in November – and Kunming in China in October for a summit on tackling declines in nature – armed with ambitious targets and the plans required to reach them.

He will add: “Let the history books show that it was this generation of leaders that possessed the will to preserve our planet for generations to come.”

His call comes after the International Energy Agency warned that global carbon emissions were set for their second biggest increase on record after a sharp drop in 2020 due to the pandemic, with demand for fossil fuels, including coal, pushing climate pollution up to close to 2019 levels.

The Duke of Cambridge also chimed in, calling on Britons to “harness that spirit of invention” that led to the development of Covid-19 vaccines to help save the planet.

The two-day US-led summit will also hear from leaders of major economies including China, Japan, Russia, Canada, India and Australia, who will be watched closely to see what ambition they will bring to the table.

Japan and Canada are among the countries expected to unveil new climate targets at the meeting, while the European Union has agreed a new climate law which includes a goal to cut its emissions by 55% by 2030 on 1990 levels.

As part of diplomatic efforts in the lead up to the summit, the US and China issued a statement pledging to work together and with other countries on the issue.

Countries have been expected to come forward with more ambitious plans up to 2030, known as nationally determined contributions (NDC) in the Paris deal, ahead of Cop26 in November.

That is because existing plans are not enough to meet countries’ commitments under the Paris deal to curb global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels – or 1.5C if possible – and avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change.