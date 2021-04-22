The Met Office is working with Microsoft to build a weather forecasting supercomputer.

To forecast the weather, billions of pieces of data are collected from around the world and merged with a model of how our atmosphere works, leaving us with the sort of forecast you see on screen every day.

This supercomputer will be able to provide more detailed weather models, run more potential weather scenarios, better predict severe weather and improve localised forecasts.

When it's up and running in Summer 2022, it will be the most powerful supercomputer in the world dedicated to weather and climate forecasting.

More of the Met Office supercomputer in Exeter Credit: Met Office

The next phase of upgrades give some mind-boggling numbers on performance and storage.

At 60,000,000,000,000,000 (60 quadrillion) calculations per second it puts the very capable average smartphone to shame, which does around three to four billion calculations in the same time.

Part of the Met Office supercomputer itself Credit: Met Office

It will eventually be able to store four exabytes of data, with ibe exabyte equivalent to one billion gigabytes - that's some phone contract! Speaking of which, that's similar to the average storage of 10 million smartphones...

One of the best things about the supercomputer is that it will run on 100 per cent renewable energy, saving 7,415 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the first year alone. What does all this mean for you and I though?

Penny Endersby, Met Office Chief Executive explains more