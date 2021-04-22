A murder investigation is underway after a man was killed and another was airlifted into hospital when a car was driven into them in Surrey.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene in Church Street, Walton-on-Thames, and another man was airlifted to hospital. The second man is expected to recover, Surrey Police said.

The incident happened at around 2.15pm on Thursday, when police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men.

Police said one of the men got into a white 1 series BMW and is reported to have driven at two of the other men in the group.

A 26-year-old man, who police said is the owner of the car, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident and a cordon is in place behind the Marks and Spencer store.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Springett said: “From our initial enquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men.

“Tragically, this has resulted in the death of one man and left another seriously injured and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The family of the man in his 40s has been informed of the death.

Anyone with information, especially anyone who witnessed the incident and has mobile phone or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police and quote the incident reference PR/P21083894.