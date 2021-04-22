Labour would not get a majority if an election was held tomorrow, frontbencher Rachel Reeves has told the Acting Prime Minister podcast.

In a candid interview the Labour MP admitted there is "still work to do to turn around our fortunes as a party, and to reconnect" with voters after being decimated by the Tories in the 2019 general election.

She conceded there "still a gap between us and the Tories" - evidenced in numerous polls - but that gap has "narrowed considerably under [Sir Keir Starmer's] leadership".

"Look," she told podcast host Paul Brand, "at the moment, if there was a general election tomorrow, Labour wouldn't get a majority."

But she said work is "in progress" to win back voters, adding: "We are turning around this tanker and we're moving in the right direction".

The MP for Leeds West insisted "big progress" had been made since Sir Keir took over from Jeremy Corbyn last year and believes there is enough time between now and the 2024 election for Labour to "seal the deal" by beating the Conservatives.

She said hers is a party for "ordinary working people" who have "not had a good deal from the Tories these last 10 years".

The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster explained what it's been like leading Labour's charge against the recent lobbying scandal, which has seen seven inquiries launched into Greensill Capital and its former employee David Cameron.

She also talks through what led her into politics, her swift rise to the frontbench after first being elected in 2010, her relegation to the backbenches under Jeremy Corbyn, and her revival when Sir Keir took over.

