ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent meets Mason, the Labrador Golden Retriever cross cheering up nurses on the Covid frontline

A cuddly canine is caring for nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mason, a Labrador Golden Retriever cross, gives emotional support to staff working at the intensive care unit in Royal Bolton Hospital.

He only works part time and his duties in the nurses' break room include getting treats and being cuddled.

In fairness it's not the heaviest workload, but for medical professionals going through the most difficult time in their careers, Mason always gets the job done.

The job at the hospital represents a change in direction for Mason. He was training to be a guide dog. But the work at the hospital plays more to his strengths.

As he gets older Mason will probably go on to work with children with disabilities, but for the moment, NHS duty calls.