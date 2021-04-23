Hundreds of Arsenal fans have gathered outside the Emirates stadium, protesting against the club's owner and calling for Stan Kroenke to go.

Demonstrators were seen singing, chanting "Kroenke out" and holding banners denouncing the owner, who they say do not have the interests of the club and fans at heart, as they joined a mass protest ahead of the Premier League clash with Everton.

It comes just days after the "big six" Premier League clubs - Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham - withdrew from a controversial proposed European Super League on Tuesday evening.

Mr Kroenke, an American billionaire businessman, is the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns Arsenal FC.

The proposed Super League was met with widespread anger as football fans claimed it threatened the principle of open and fair competition.

The plan for the Super League, before it was scrapped, had been that 12 founding football clubs would have guaranteed places in the league each year, while a further five will qualify "based on achievements in the prior season".

Although Arsenal apologised to fans for agreeing to join the Super League, fans are demanding changes at the club and expressed their dissatisfaction with Mr Kroenke, who has been the club's owner for more than a decade.

The European Super League was slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and various football bodies, including UEFA and the Premier League.

Mr Johnson had vowed to do "whatever it takes" to block European Super League - including new laws.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin strongly threatened to ban players who competed in the breakaway league from representing their national teams.