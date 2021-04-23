A further 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported by the government in the last 24 hours.

It brings the UK Covid death toll to 127,385, as of 9am on Thursday. The government records the number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, there were 2,678 more infections reported, taking the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,401,109.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

More than one in five UK adults (22.1%) are now fully vaccinated against the virus - equating to 11,623,671 people.

And 63.4% of UK adults - 33,388,637 people - have received a first dose.

England

There were 40 more Covid deaths in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,016.

And 2,277 more lab-confirmed cases were reported. England has now had 3,845,537 since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

There have been a further 58 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,162.

Public Health Wales said there was no new deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,543.

Scotland

In Scotland, there was one death linked to Covid-19. The Covid death toll in the nation is 10,010.

In the last 24 hours, 255 more infections were reported - bringing the all-time total to 224,851.

Northern Ireland

There were 88 more positive tests in Northern Ireland, with one additional death reported.