Anyone can get on the guest list of Sir Elton John's Oscar night party this year, reports ITV News' Sangita Lal

For almost three decades, Sir Elton John has been inviting famous friends to his glamourous Oscars after-party. The guest list normally reads like a who's who of Hollywood.

But this year, Sir Elton and husband David Furnish are appealing to those still stuck in their pandemic pyjamas. Everyone is invited, albeit virtually and at a cost.

All money raised from the star-studded Zoom party will go to the singer's Aids foundation.

Tickets to the pre-Academy Awards party cost £14.99 and are available from the Elton John Aids Foundation website.

The event will stream across four different timezones with 400,000 tickets available. There will be a special performance by Dua Lipa too.

Meanwhile, preparations are well underway for the main event, the Oscars.

It has moved from its home in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to Union Station, a train station in downtown Los Angeles.

The famous gold statues will make an appearance, but the ceremony will be stripped back due to the Covid pandemic.